Michael Edwards and Ramy Abbas Issa have to compromise for Mo Salah to stay at Liverpool – The Athletic

We know there is plenty to be done in terms of transfers this summer – a centre-back, a Gini Wijnaldum replacement and a world-class centre-forward would be nice – but getting Mo Salah to put pen to paper will be the biggest coup of the lot.

The Egyptian is still contracted until summer 2023, but this is the time when you need to get it done. If he doesn’t renew this summer – we’re into the final season before the one in which he can sign on Bosman terms for someone else – the minute January 1 strikes in 2023.

There is time to run on the deal, but oddly not that much time for us to extend before we start to worry. Look at Kylian Mbappe and PSG right now. Mbappe’s deal runs out in 2022. So it’s either he extends, or they sell this summer, as they’re not going to let him depart for nothing.

Simon Hughes of the Athletic has explained that due to the pandemic, Liverpool are not simply giving Salah and his agent Ramy Abbas Issa what they want – so some negotiation and ‘compromise’ will be required.

“There was no messing around when he was rewarded for his record-breaking debut season at Anfield with a new deal inside the first 12 months of what was already a long-term contract,” Hughes writes.

“The mood is different now. The point of contact for Abbas at Anfield is Michael Edwards, the sporting director. Like Abbas, he is very direct and when both parties are motivated by the same aims this makes discussions a lot simpler. It seems that this time, some compromise will have to be made if Salah is to remain where he is.

“There is much for Abbas to think about. He might have an influence over Salah but it is not a controlling one. Ultimately, he is reacting to his client’s wishes.”

Salah’s interviews with Spanish media have been as much about putting his demands for a contract extension to the public.

It’s up to Liverpool, he repeatedly says – suggesting he will pen terms if the right sum is offered.

He’s worth it, right? He’s 28-years-old and has another five years at the top. That’s five years of almost guaranteed 25-goals a season – given his relentless consistency and the fact he’s never injured.

Get it done!