Mo Salah ‘concerned’ by Liverpool’s ‘reluctance to offer leading wages,’ source tells the Athletic

There is a long and very interesting piece in the Athletic today by the excellent Simon Hughes about Ramy Abbas Issa – the agent (or lawyer, as he prefers to think of himself) of Mo Salah.

In it, he describes Issa’s football journey and how he stumbled into becoming Salah’s right-hand man.

There’s lots about the pair’s relationship in Italy before he moved to Liverpool, but it’s the tidbits at the end about his potential future here that got us most interested.

“The Athletic has been told that Salah is not determined to push through a move to another club. But he is also concerned by early indications from Liverpool that suggest they might see the future differently,” Hughes writes.

“It is understandable why the club might be reluctant to offer leading wages to a soon-to-be 29-year-old in the middle of a pandemic when there is a fair amount of time left on his contract.”

It’s our opinion at EOTK that Liverpool would be mad to not offer Salah the wages he’s after.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime footballer – it’s a winger who is about to score 30 goals in a season yet again.

This is a footballer who if he never played for Liverpool again, would go down as one of our all-time greats.

He’s 28-years-old, but there is limited risk regarding his body suddenly declining. He’s the Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo-type – he simply doesn’t get injured. He looks after himself incredibly well.

As the Athletic article also suggests, Salah has at least five years left at the very top.

And if he loses his pace, he could very easily move to centre-forward and poach goals instead, like Ronaldo has the past four years.

Give the man what he wants – he’s irreplaceable.