(Video) Casemiro’s reckless lunge sees Jurgen Klopp tear out the dugout

Casemiro was lucky to avoid a red-card in the first-half against us tonight…

The world-class anchorman left a nasty late one on James Milner, which was pre-meditated after a coming together between the two minutes earlier.

It led to Jurgen Klopp running off the bench to remonstrate, alongside Andy Robertson, who got a booking for his complaints.

The referee told the Scot, ‘I’m in charge, ok?’ after the incident, which we lip-read.

It’s good to see the Reds so full of energy and aggression, though. If there were fans tonight it would be a truly wonderful occasion…

