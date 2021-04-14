(Video) James Milner forces brilliant save from Courtois with long-range Anfield curler

James Milner got every Liverpool fan off the sofa tonight, after he curled an effort towards the top corner early on in tonight’s Champions League semi-final.

It looked like it would nestle inside the stanchion as it left his foot, but world-class Real Madrid stopper Thibaut Courtois used his right-hand to paw it away.

Milner was starting tonight ahead of Naby Keita and Thiago, with Jurgen Klopp clearly wanting a midfield workhorse on the field – and someone who can lead the side in the absence of Jordan Henderson.

It’s crazy to think Milner is 35-years-old when looking at the energy and pressing he provides every time he’s selected.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport:

