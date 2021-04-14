(Video) ‘Jordan Henderson – the Journey’ goes viral – 9 minutes of LFC captain from Sunderland streets to PL Winner

We’d have much more chance of progressing to the Champions League semi-finals tonight if our captain Jordan Henderson was playing…

The skipper is still absent and we’ll have to overturn the two-goal deficit without his help.

In honour of Hendo, CF Comps on Twitter has made a brilliant video chronicling Henderson’s journey from a teenager making YouTube football videos to his Sunderland debut, all the way to his transfer to Liverpool, England debut and eventual Champions League and Premier League winning success.

What a journey! Hopefully, regardless of what happens tonight, Hendo will be back soon and fully fit for next season – when we’ll have Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and the fans back.

But let’s not write the Reds off in the Champions League just yet…

Jordan Henderson – The Journey pic.twitter.com/gmoIVyFuT3 — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) April 13, 2021