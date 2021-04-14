(Video) Klopp explains where Liverpool lost the Champions League tie with Madrid after exit on aggregate

Jurgen Klopp told Des Kelley post-Liverpool’s 0-0 draw at Anfield that his side did not lose the tie in Merseyside, citing the Reds’ poor 3-1 outing in Madrid.

The German praised his players for a more confident display at home, in which the home side had numerous opportunities to make up for the deficit built up in the first-leg.

It was a shame to see a game end goalless where the club had utterly dominated the proceedings, even more so where the manager got his tactics absolutely spot on.

Not all hope is lost, however, with Liverpool still possessing a reasonable chance of qualifying for Champions League football next term via the top four spots.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

"You always need these key moments. The performance, in general, was good." We didn't lose the tie tonight, we definitely lost it in Madrid." Jürgen Klopp on the uphill battle his Reds' faced, and an impressive Anfield display without the finishing touches… 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/P9MK9nvDUC — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 14, 2021