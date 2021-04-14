(Video) Mane’s plays sumptuous first-time pass to create goalscoring chance

Mo Salah was denied by Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, striking an effort straight at the Belgian after receiving a lovely pass from Sadio Mane.

The Egyptian had been delivered a sumptuous first-time pass from his fellow forward who demonstrated excellent control of a lofted ball to hand the No.11 a goalscoring opportunity.

The Reds kicked off the tie aggressively, pressing the Spanish outfit high up the pitch and creating numerous opportunities.

With score remaining level at the time of writing, however, Jurgen Klopp’s men could do with capitalising on their chances before the half-time break to hand themselves an early lead.

