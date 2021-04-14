(Video) Thrilling solo run from Trent almost ends in a goal as effort blown over the bar by Wijnaldum

Gini Wijnaldum came close to putting Liverpool up ahead against Real Madrid in a titanic quarter-finals clash in the Champions League.

The Dutchman received the ball in the box, clear of a marker, after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s glorious run from the Reds’ defence into the La Liga giants’ 18-yard-box, blowing his effort clear of the crossbar to leave the first-half goalless.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were the better of the two in the opening 45, pressing the opposition with a level of intensity not seen at Anfield since the fans filled the stands.

That being said, with a 3-1 deficit to make up for at L4, at the time of writing, the German will no doubt be nervous for his team to come up with the goods necessary to progress to the semi-finals.

