(Video) Trent compilation shows right-back was one of the best players on the pitch against Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a memorable performance in a red shirt for Jurgen Klopp’s men as the club fell out of the Champions League on an aggregate score of 3-1.

Liverpool succumbed to a quarter-finals exit from the competition after a goalless draw at Anfield sealed the Reds’ fate.

The No.66 was imperious throughout, however, creating chances and directly attempting to influence the outcome of the tie.

One moment particularly worth watching was the fullback’s ranging run from defence to set up Gini Wijnaldum with an opportunity in the box.

You can catch the clip (and the Gini Wijnaldum moment at 0:44) below, courtesy of @CF_Comps:

Trent Alexander-Arnold vs. Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/pr6kkKaPtr — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) April 14, 2021