Liverpool at head of queue for teenage midfield phenomenon, as Real Madrid can’t offer a starting spot – Report

Liverpool are considering Eduardo Camavinga as a potential option to replace Gini Wijnaldum if the Dutchman departs this summer on a free…

Gini has given Liverpool five years of loyal service, but has yet to put pen to paper on extended terms and at this stage, we should be facing up to the reality of his likely Bosman exit.

Camavinga of Rennes is a full France international aged just 18 – and looks set for the very, very top.

“Liverpool could be ahead in the queue, though, as Klopp will be able to offer him a starting spot in his midfield – something not necessarily true in Spain,” a report in the Express says.

“Real Madrid have a strong squad in that position, where Casemiro and Toni Kroos are among the first names on the team sheet.

“Luka Modric may be fading as a force but Federico Valverde has been tipped to replace him within the squad.”

With Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago amongst those who’ll be competing for a spot in Jurgen Klopp’s central three next season, we’re not sure Camavinga is guaranteed a starting role either, to be honest – especially with Curtis Jones coming through the ranks and Naby Keita still knocking about…

We like the idea of his signing, though, but would be skeptical if Liverpool would pay the required sum to bring him in…

We need a physically astute midfielder with technical skills and the tactical nous to obey Klopp’s instructions.

That’s how our team works at its best.