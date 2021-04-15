Liverpool named rumoured €100m target’s ‘first choice’ in England – Duncan Castles

Liverpool are reportedly the preferred destination of Kylian Mbappe in the Premier League, according to Duncan Castles.

The World Cup-winner is expected to command a considerable asking price, with both the Reds and Real Madrid named the forward’s “first choice”, in their respective leagues, for a potential move.

“He will expect [a] top salary in the Premier League, understandably, and the transfer fee should be less if it was done this summer than that €180m but it won’t be cheap,” the journalist told the Transfer Window podcast.

“I don’t see Mbappe leaving this summer for less than €100m [£87m].

“More importantly, the player’s preference is for other clubs in England.

“His first choice would be Liverpool were they to become involved in that recruitment process. In Spain it’s Real Madrid.

For a fee of around £87m, we’d have to cast some doubt over whether the recruitment team seriously have the French international in mind in terms of our summer transfer plans.

Not that we’d be against a move, but we at the EOTK would expect a signing with a somewhat lower asking price – either from a club outside of Europe’s top five leagues or a side lower down the table.

With that in mind, the likes of Patson Daka from RB Salzburg or Raphinha from Leeds United, both of whom have been previously linked with us, would be far more likely transfers come the season end.

