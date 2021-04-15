Liverpool reportedly considering Atletico Madrid star as a replacement for Mo Salah – Deportes Cuatro

Liverpool are considering Luis Suarez as a replacement for Mo Salah this summer, in light of speculation over the forward’s Anfield future, as reported by Deportes Cuatro (via the Express).

The former Roma star has two years left on his contract, with recent interviews from the Red making clear his desire for updated terms.

Should Liverpool consider swapping Salah for Suarez?

The idea of swapping the 28-year-old for the Atletico Madrid star doesn’t make any sense on paper; we’d be arguably downgrading for a striker deep in the downward turn of his career.

There’s no disrespect meant to the former Liverpool man, but it’s not a signing that Jurgen Klopp is likely to sanction, particularly not to replace one of our highest scorers over the last four years.

Evidently, we need a new forward, and a clinical one, to ensure that the forward line continues to evolve, an area that the German is said to be keen on addressing in the summer.

Given the unlikeliness of such a move occurring, there isn’t enough salt in the world to bury such a report, as far as we at the EOTK are concerned.

