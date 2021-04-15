Liverpool still considering whether to take advantage of highly-rated defender’s £18m option-to-buy – report

Liverpool remain undecided on whether or not to exercise loan signing Ozan Kabak’s £18m option-to-buy, as reported by Halterner Zeitung (via CaughtOffside).

The Turk signed on deadline day during the winter window, as the club looked to address an injury crisis in the heart of defence, which had been spiralling out of control.

Alongside Nathaniel Phillips, the Reds found some long-awaited assuredness in the backline, though with the side’s first-choice centre-backs set to return next term, key decisions have to be made over defensive signings.

Having adjusted quickly to the Premier League and made a solid impression, the 21-year-old is a fascinating prospect at only £18m.

The only stumbling block to the on-loan signing joining Liverpool on a permanent deal is, potentially, another promising target in Ibrahima Konate.

As of yet, it’s unclear whether we’ll be bringing in just the one centre-half to reinforce the defence; considering Joel Matip’s struggles with fitness, however, we’d be taking a risk just with one new signing in that area.

At Kabak’s age, there’s plenty of potential on offer, which may be just what Jurgen Klopp needs, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez unlikely to suffer the kind of long-term injuries that kept them on the sidelines for a prolonged period of time again next season.

