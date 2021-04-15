Michael Owen singles out Liverpool star for critique after poor finishing costs Reds against Madrid

Michael Owen has singled out Mo Salah for critique over his shooting, following Liverpool’s exit from the Champions League last night, as reported by the Mirror.

The Reds’ 0-0 draw at Anfield meant Jurgen’s Klopp men fell out of the competition on an aggregate score of 3-1, with the side wasting numerous goalscoring opportunities throughout the clash.

“There are so many good chances in the first-half but I can’t help but think that the first one of them from Mo Salah, the difficulty level of that is not high at all,” the former Liverpool striker told BT Sport.

“Mo Salah has taken three or four touches to get the ball out of his feet,” Owen added. “Don’t get me wrong, he played well today, I thought he looked sharp, Liverpool looked sharp all the way but those tiny little differences in the 18-yard box made all the difference.”

It seems that whenever the Egyptian isn’t in a scoring mood, the Reds struggle to find any goals in the game – as was sadly demonstrated by the club’s draw yesterday.

As a consequence, critique is never far away, though it seems rather unfair to heap the entirety of it on the 28-year-old, particularly when he’s been making up for the general slack in the forward line of late.

It couldn’t be clearer that we need reinforcements in the summer to bolster various areas in the squad, including the front-three, though we’re certainly no less keen for the winger to extend his stay Anfield.

