New report claims €10m out-of-favour Barcelona star could provide defensive solution for LFC – Mundo Deportivo

Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti could provide a solution to a number of Premier League clubs’ defensive concerns, including Liverpool, as reported by the Express.

The Reds’ have suffered from a less than inspiring season following long-term injuries sustained to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, with Joel Matip’s fitness struggles likewise handing him an enforced stay on the sidelines.

“The report does not specify if Barca will try and command a fee for Umtiti but if they do it would only be nominal,” Mikael Mckenzie wrote in response to a report from Mundo Deportivo regarding the Frenchman’s future at the Camp Nou.

“The French World Cup winner could save Premier League clubs millions if they try and bring him to the UK.

“And those extra funds could prove crucial this summer when some of the world’s hottest talent could be on the move.”

Valued at €10m (according to Transfermarkt), the 27-year-old could represent excellent value for Premier League sides looking to bolster their defensive ranks.

With Ozan Kabak available on an £18m option-to-buy, however, and Ibrahima Konate potentially acquirable for £28.1m-£29.4m, there are arguably far better options, for defenders who could shape the backline for over a decade, out there.

As such, we’d expect Umtiti to be far down on the recruitment team’s list for potential defensive targets, if he’s even on it in the first place.

