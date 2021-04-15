New report reveals expiration date of Liverpool’s £18m option-to-buy for Kabak

Liverpool will inform Schalke if they have any intention of exercising Ozan Kabak’s £18m option-to-buy by May, according to Fussball Transfers (via Sport Witness).

The Reds reportedly have May as a deadline before the Bundesliga outfit is free to negotiate with other potentially interested suitors.

“According to their information Schalke ‘will be certain’ how things are going with Kabak ‘by the end of May at the latest’,” Sean Lunt wrote for Sport Witness. “Until that point, Liverpool ‘will have time’ to decide whether they want to take Kabak permanently or send him back to Schalke.”

“If it’s the latter, the German side will have to find a buyer elsewhere, and his price will be ‘freely negotiable’,” the writer added.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘I was a good player you know’ – Peter Crouch forgets his impressive CL achievement in hilarious clip

Should Liverpool bolster their defensive ranks with Kabak?

The 21-year-old has impressed since making the switch in the winter window, forming a solid partnership with Nathaniel Phillips in the backline.

With the young defender being available for £18m, we could solve our defensive concerns quite cheaply.

Ibrahima Konate is also being tracked by the club, meaning that we could add two highly-rated centre-halves to our ranks before the summer window comes about.

Given the fitness concerns of Joel Matip, it’s a move that would be extremely well-advised, particularly for the touted fees.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox