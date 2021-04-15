PSG set to offer Mbappe huge bumper contract in bid to stave off interest in star forward – L’Equipe

PSG are preparing to offer Kylian Mbappe a bumper contract of €30m per year in a bid to keep him in the French capital, according to L’Equipe (via CaughtOffside).

With the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool reportedly tracking the superstar forward, the Ligue 1 outfit are running the risk of having to sell the No.7 for a cut-price fee in January – or worse, on a free next summer – if his contract (expiring next year) isn’t extended.

READ MORE: Ferdinand suggests Trent would need to move to LFC’s Premier League rivals to get midfield role

With PSG throwing the financial equivalent of the kitchen sink at the World Cup-winner, it’s hard to imagine any club being able to afford the Frenchman’s reported wage demands, let alone his asking price.

Nonetheless, with the threat of an expiring contract on the horizon, the French champions must eventually cave in to a figure the striker’s suitors can reasonably afford, should Mbappe not wish to extend his stay at Le Parc des Princes.

Theoretically, it could mean that sides like Liverpool will be able to come into play, particularly in consideration of FSG’s reported promise to financially back us regardless of our final league position.

It’s an idea firmly rooted in theory – to make absolutely clear the unlikeliness of such a move happening – though the possibility is there.

