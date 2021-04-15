Respected Liverpool journalist calls for transfers of ‘immense stature’ this summer

“There is an idea within the club – one which Klopp supports – that normal service will resume on and off the pitch when the centre-backs and supporters return. Given the scale of downturn over the past nine months, that sounds optimistic. Changes of personnel can only be minimal if the additions are of immense stature,” he writes.

“Here, the two stellar signing of last summer – Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota – were omitted from Klopp’s starting line-up. That was telling, albeit Jota’s potential is unquestionable. Whatever Thiago and Jota’s qualities, if they are not considered guaranteed starters for a game of this magnitude, the club must step up their search to find those who are to enhance next year’s Premier League title challenge, otherwise Klopp will have little option but to keep asking the same players to go to the well.”

So, what, and who do Liverpool need?

We’d actually suggest some competition for Alisson. He misses games injured and has been out of form this season. Another option could benefit the squad. Obviously a centre-back is a must, although we’d take up the option on Ozan Kabak and bring him in as well…

Then we need someone to come in for Gini Wijnaldum, and maybe most importantly, a centre-forward to ease the goalscoring burden from Mo Salah. Roberto Firmino once scored 27 goals in a season. That won’t happen again. Sadio Mane is on 12 for the campaign. Goals, not the defence, has actually been the biggest issue this term.