The insanely bad Anfield finishing stat from 2021 proves clinical forward should be absolute priority

Imagine where we’d be without Mo Salah’s 28 goals this season…

It doesn’t bear thinking about!

At times, he’s looked like the only player capable of finding the back of the net, but last night, the Egyptian King fluffed his three chances against Real Madrid, and nobody else looked like scoring either.

Liverpool have had 139 shots at Anfield in 2021, and scored just three times. One of those was a penalty and the other two were at home to Aston Villa on the weekend.

We played excellently against Real Madrid, but after we failed to find the net in the opening 45 minutes, we didn’t look like a side who had two goals in them.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were subbed as we pushed to win the game, which perhaps demonstrates how their stock has fallen through the course of this failed season.

Salah is still utterly world-class, and we think his partners in crime will come good, too, but fresh impetus is required this summer via the transfer market.