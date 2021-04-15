(Video) Brutal new clip shows Liverpool had many chances to kill the game against Madrid

Liverpool’s home performance against Real Madrid in the second-leg of their Champions League quarter-finals encounter was one to remember for all the right and wrong reasons.

Despite putting in perhaps their best shift at Anfield all season, the Reds scuffed countless clear goalscoring opportunities throughout the tie, some of which have been collected in a TikTok clip below.

It’s a bit of a painful watch, demonstrating that Jurgen Klopp’s men had all the chances in the world to make up for the deficit sustained in the Spanish capital.

We can only hope that once our injured stars return to the squad, the balance will be restored and Liverpool will resume normal service up front.

Until then we’ve a big few games remaining from our Premier League campaign in our bid to ensure Champions League qualification for the next season.

You can catch the clip below:

Liverpool cldve actually won that game so easily una😱 pic.twitter.com/zVIiWnhIai — MUFC_CYRUS (@Rashynaldinho) April 15, 2021