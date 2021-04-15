(Video) Carragher argues Liverpool the best destination for Haaland; kickstarts pundit argument

Jamie Carragher’s declaration that Liverpool would be the best destination for Erling Haaland in the summer led to an argument between the former Liverpool defender and Micah Richards in the CBS Sports studio.

The ex-Man City star questioned the 43-year-old’s promise of Champions League nights, with the Reds still adrift of the top four spots at the time of writing.

Scoring 33 goals in all competitions this term, the Borussia Dortmund star is thought to be in high demand from Europe’s elite ahead of the impending transfer window.

While Liverpool are considered more than likely to bring in a new forward come the season end, we’re somewhat doubtful that the club will cough up over £100m for the talented striker.

That being said, were we to receive the kind of financial backing necessary to have a chance of capturing the Norwegian’s signature, we’d have to agree with Carragher that you’d be hard-pressed to find a better stadium for Champions League nights than Anfield.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports:

We had @Carra23, @MicahRichards, @Pschmeichel1, and @Nicocantor1 pitch where Erling Haaland should go next. Of course, it descended into chaos. 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/1ITVGfNv9r — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 14, 2021

