(Video) Catchy Thiago Alcantara tune gets its live debut in pub garden

At the start of the season, we were treated to a viral video preceding Thiago Alcantara’s move to Liverpool, which included a new chant for the classy Spaniard to the tune of the Gibson Brothers’ ‘Cuba’.

A live performer has been captured in video serenading a small crowd with the former Bayern Munich star’s chant and it’s everything we imagined and more.

It’s an absolute crying shame that a 53,000 strong Anfield couldn’t belt this out to the 30-year-old as he took to the turf in the famous red shirt but, hopefully, the supporters will still be allowed in at the end of the season to hand him a warm reception.

As far as we’re concerned, it’s a tune we’ll struggle to get out of our heads anytime soon – not that we’d want to!

You can catch the clip below:

