(Video) ‘I was a good player you know’ – Peter Crouch forgets his impressive CL achievement in hilarious clip

Discussing Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Real Madrid in the second-leg of their Champions League tie, Peter Crouch forgot that he was one of five English players to have scored in both legs of a quarter-final.

The former Liverpool star pondered on the host’s question for a moment before being informed by Jake Humphrey that he was one of the five in question, at which point the studio burst into laughter.

The other footballers to have collected such an achievement included: Frank Lampard, Phil Foden, Wayne Rooney, and Raheem Stirling.

Having not made up the 3-1 deficit incurred in the Spanish capital, the draw ensured the Reds’ exit from the competition, leaving Jurgen Klopp’s men chasing qualification via the Premier League’s top four spots.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

😂 @petercrouch really forgot that he'd scored in both legs of a Champions League quarter-final… "Good times!" 👌 pic.twitter.com/yn8FDgVnCt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 14, 2021