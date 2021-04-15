(Video) Jurgen Klopp reacts to Real Madrid bus incident – ‘These situations are not helpful’

It was disappointing to see the hostility of the welcome Real Madrid’s bus received last night extending to a window being smashed.

Naturally, it resulted in ‘Scousers’ trending on Twitter with rivals feasting on the news and making exaggerated, ridiculous comments.

It’s a few idiots, but like Jurgen Klopp said after the game, it’s just ‘not helpful,’ as it tars everyone with a similar brush.

There will likely be a small fine, but that’s not really the issue. When fans return next season, we really hope to not see a repeat.

It’s a really bad look and the boss agrees.

🗣️"These situations are not helpful. Everybody knows." Klopp on the Madrid bus incident prior to #LFC's #UCL clash 🚫 pic.twitter.com/FcSAFq6ua2 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 14, 2021