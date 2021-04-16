Big Ibrahima Konate update as Frenchman denies direct agent contact with Liverpool

We’re not sure we entirely believe this to be true, you know…

The way Liverpool conduct transfers is that players are sounded out first, so the club knows if they’re keen on a potential switch – and what kind of wages they’d need – before then entering transfer fee negotiations with the club.

After all, what’s the point in agreeing a fee if the player doesn’t want to come anyway?

For this reason, we reckon there has been at least some discussion between Liverpool and Ibrahima Konate, the Rb Leipzig centre-back who David Ornstein told us was very likely to be bought in the summer.

But the Frenchman has denied it, despite giggling when asked about our interest last week!

You can see his quotes in the tweet below:

RB Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate on transfer rumours, to Bild: "I have a contract until 2023. And contracts are there to fulfil them. There are often rumours in football and many believe them immediately. I or my agents did not get a call from Liverpool." #RBL #LFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) April 16, 2021

If he wants to play his cards close to his chest, that’s fine by us, of course!

It’s imperative Liverpool buy a new defender this summer – probably alongside Ozan Kabak – who can arrive for an £18m fee if we trigger his release-clause.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip will be back, but it would be foolish to expect all three to remain fit.

Konate and Kabak through the door, and we’re happy…