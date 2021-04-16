Exclusive: Former Red explains what Liverpool need to do to hold on to Mo Salah

Jose Enrique has explained that qualifying for the Champions League next season is absolutely paramount to keeping hold of Mo Salah.

Speculation has mounted over the Egyptian’s future at Anfield following a range of interviews held, with the forward not ruling out moves abroad.

“I really hope Mo Salah stays at Liverpool,” the former fullback told EOTK yesterday.

“I actually don’t think this season has been his best in terms of performance, but he still gets the goals – the most important thing in football.

“When we’ve not played well, he’s still scored. The fact we’re still fighting for the top four is because of him.

“But without Champions League next season, there is a risk Liverpool won’t be able to afford the contract he is probably asking for.

“I really believe if Liverpool put the right money on the table, he’ll sign – but top players want Champions League and big wages – and big wages come with Champions League football…

“If we finish in the top four, he’ll sign a new deal – I believe that. After all, where can he go that is better than LFC? He can complain about the weather – that’s it.”

The furor that has arose at times in response to our No.11’s comments in interviews borders on the ridiculous, particularly when one considers how he has repeatedly made clear his desire for improved terms at Liverpool.

We can’t criticise a player for safeguarding their own future by not outright rejecting the possibility of a move elsewhere – it’s common sense.

As far as we’re concerned, it’s an issue that wholly comes down to money, and so we’d completely agree that the player’s in need of reassurance of a financial nature.

Champions League qualification, and the financial windfall that comes along with it, will undoubtedly help, but regardless Liverpool should be doing everything in their power to keep hold of a world class talent like Salah.

