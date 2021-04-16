‘He has to go to…’ – Unai Emery names the two clubs Liverpool-linked defender could switch to

Liverpool-linked Villarreal star Pau Torres should only go to either Real Madrid or Barcelona if he leaves the La Liga outfit in the summer, according to his manager, Unai Emery, as reported by Radio Marca (via the Echo).

With Jurgen Klopp’s men having endured a harsh fall from grace following a spate of injuries racked up in the centre-half position, the side is considered likely to invest in at least one new quality defender in the upcoming window.

“Pau Torres? Double (the pride), because he’s also from here,” the former Arsenal boss said. “If he leaves here, he has to go to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

READ MORE: Liverpool could secure major discount on Argentina international with €80m release clause – report

The centre-back comes with a £55m release-clause attached, meaning that the Reds would have to fork out a considerably higher fee for the 24-year-old than for the likes of Ibrahima Konate or Ozan Kabak.

To put things into context, we could afford to bring in both the latter pair for less (if reports are to be believed with regard to the Frenchman’s price tag) than the amount it would take to secure the services of the Spaniard.

That’s not to say significant investment for a top talent isn’t necessary, particularly given that our struggles to replicate our title-winning form of the piror term all feed down from the long-term injuries suffered in the heart of defence.

We just can’t see the club sanctioning a move when there are far cheaper, and potentially more talented, options available.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox