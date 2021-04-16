‘I have spoken to him, he is going to the field…’ De Boer makes Virgil van Dijk Euros claim

Netherlands manager Frank de Boer has claimed Virgil van Dijk will be training with other players soon, but reiterated that this doesn’t mean he’s likely to play for Liverpool again this season or even his country at the Euros.

The centre-back, as you will know, has been out since October – after Jordan Pickford injured him with a horrible tackle in the Merseyside Derby.

Since this game, we’ve effectively been trying to cover for Virg’s absence, and although we did well at the start, it all came crashing down after Christmas and now our sole hope to save the season is via a top four finish.

“I have spoken to him, he is going to the field. There can be all kinds of setbacks. A week or two of setbacks could mean he can’t play games for Liverpool,” de Boer said, cited in Team Talk.

“Then I can imagine that they say: ‘Nice, but you can focus on next season.’ Ultimately, he must have a good feeling himself. I’m glad he’s on the right track.

“We will see. I’m not putting any pressure on him at all. He must do it himself and must have confidence in it himself. The choice mainly lies with him.”

We think we can win games domestically with Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak in defence until the summer, so see no reason to rush the Big Man back.

If we had a Champions League Final to prepare for, we might have a more selfish, reckless attitude – but the 0-0 draw v Real Madrid confirmed out exit