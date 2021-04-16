Liverpool could secure major discount on Argentina international with €80m release clause – report

Liverpool could secure the services of Joaquin Correa for half of his €80m release clause, as reported by Inside Futbol.

The 26-year-old’s contract runs until the summer of 2024, however, it has been claimed that Lazio could be persuaded into selling the striker on the cheap given their own financial struggles.

“Any swoop on the part of Liverpool could depend on whether they can finish in the Premier League’s top four this season, but the Reds have had trouble taking goalscoring chances throughout the campaign,” the publication asserted. “Correa could give the Reds another option in attack and he netted three times in Lazio’s Champions League campaign this season.”

READ MORE: Exclusive: Former Red explains what Liverpool need to do to hold on to Mo Salah

The Serie A star is not the most prolific of forwards, having netted only six times this season, though this could certainly be explained by his role as a second striker.

Whether the club feels that a figure of around €40m, significant discount as it would be, is reasonable, however, is another matter entirely given that younger, cheaper targets of the likes of Jonathan David could be acquired elsewhere.

Bobby Firmino’s struggles – not to mention Mane’s dip in confidence and, by extension, form – have made clear the importance of bringing in another quality forward to make up for the slack up top.

Should a reduction of Correa’s release clause not be attainable, however, we’d highly doubt that Jurgen Klopp would have the funds to sanction such a move, particularly with other areas of the squad in need of investment.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox