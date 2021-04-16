New report claims Liverpool set to replace Mane with €50m Barcelona star as Klopp unhappy with performances – Finchajes

Liverpool have reportedly identified Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane, according to Fichajes.net (via Sport Witness).

With the No.10’s form having taken a considerable hit, the publication has speculated that Jurgen Klopp, who is displeased with the player’s performances this term, will sanction a move for a new forward to pick up the slack up top.

“The World Cup winner has a just over a year left on his contract and hasn’t yet signed an extension,” Naveen Ullal wrote. “Liverpool, who are interested again in closing the Frenchman’s signing in the summer, want to take advantage of his contract situation as his profile ‘fits perfectly’ in Klopp’s plans at the club.”

The Senegal international has endured a comparatively poorer season with Liverpool this year, by his own lofty standards.

While we’re an admirer of the €50m (as valued by Transfermarkt) Barcelona star, 19 goal contributions in all competitions this term for the 28-year-old is hardly a crisis and shouldn’t – and, we imagine, won’t – precipitate the search for a replacement this summer.

Mane’s confidence has clearly taken a knock of late, something that will likely sort itself out in due time, at which point we’ll all be looking back at such reports with more than raised eyebrows and disapproving looks.

