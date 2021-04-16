Report identifies five players Liverpool may need to axe to afford both Konate and Kabak

Liverpool could sell a swathe of players on the periphery of the first-XI in order to finance moves for both Ibrahima Konate and Ozan Kabak this summer, as reported by TEAMtalk.

Coming to terms with the financial ramifications of COVID-19, many clubs across the globe will likely be forced to operate under a sell to buy policy this summer.

“It has emerged that any hopes Klopp had of signing both Konaté and Turkish defender Kabak may be curtailed by financial considerations,” Kevin Palmer wrote.

“With Kabak making his mark at the heart of Liverpool’s injury-hit defence, he could jump ahead of Konaté if Klopp is forced to pick between the two centre-backs.

“However, this could all change if big-name players leave Liverpool this summer, freeing up extra funds for transfer arrivals.

“Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri, Naby Keita and Divock Origi could all leave Liverpool in the upcoming transfer window and if Klopp decides to shake up his forward line, he might consider selling one of his misfiring forwards.”

READ MORE: New report claims Liverpool set to replace Mane with €50m Barcelona star as Klopp unhappy with performances – Finchajes

Considering the financial prudence of the club – not to mention FSG’s promise to back us in the upcoming window – we’d expect at least three major signings to brought in to address various areas in need within the squad.

A solid defensive purchase must still be considered a must to ensure that a repeat of our struggles this season, following the loss of both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, does not occur.

With Joel Matip a talented but unreliable figure in the squad, one might argue that two centre-halves are indeed required.

Without knowing the full extent of FSG’s financial backing, we’d expect some departures in the summer nonetheless to keep us in the green.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox