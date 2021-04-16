Thiago’s relegation from starter to sub has hurt Spaniard, says journalist

Yesterday, Jose Enrique wrote a brilliant column for EOTK in which he explained his current thoughts on Thiago.

“The best option for Thiago going forward is if Liverpool play with two holding midfielders – a double pivot – next to Fabinho,” he said. “But I’m not sure that is the best for the team, as 4-3-3 is Klopp’s favourite shape and how we usually play. We’ll see what Klopp does – I can’t teach him anything – but in the second-half yesterday, when Thiago came on, we lost some intensity.”

We think this sums it up pretty nicely. A wonderful footballer, but so far, he hasn’t carved himself a niche in the side. We thrive with intensity and hard, fast running from the midfielders. His style has so far, not worked consistently – as proves by the fact Jurgen Klopp has demoted him to the bench for our games with Real Madrid (home and away) and against Aston Villa.

Three times in a row is not being rested, it’s losing your spot in the side.

James Pearce of the Athletic, says this will have hurt the Spaniard, plenty.

“He’s been relegated to the role of impact sub and that will have hurt someone of his stature,:” he writes.

“Thiago’s form has been the subject of growing scrutiny. He hasn’t registered a goal or an assist in 23 appearances (16 starts) in all competitions but has collected five bookings. John Barnes accused him of “slowing Liverpool down” and Jamie Carragher described him as “a defensive liability”.”

To be honest, we don’t think he deserved to be dropped when he was, as he was carving out a nice partnership with Fabinho.

We still think Thiago is part of a strongest possible XI, with Fab and Jordan Henderson as the central three – and we hope to see that trio before the end of the season.

But it would be fair to say his blockbuster transfer has not yet set the world alight.

Next season, he’ll go again – as we all will.