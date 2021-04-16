(Video) Harvey Elliott pays tribute to the 96 after netting winner for Blackburn

Harvey Elliott unveiled a message on his undershirt honouring the victims of the Hillsborough disaster after netting Blackburn’s second goal in their tie with Derby.

The Liverpool loanee’s effort took Tony Mowbray’s side ahead in what was an excellent comeback from the Rovers after going a goal down in the first-half.

It’s a classy gesture from the highly-rated 18-year-old with the club and city having marked the 32nd anniversary of the tragedy yesterday.

The pacy winger has been lighting up the Championship this season, registering a ludicrous 17 goal contributions in the second division, putting him in serious contention for a role with the Liverpool first-team next term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Bet:

Harvey Elliott's sixth goal for Blackburn #Rovers gives them a 2-1 lead vs Derby pic.twitter.com/IhjZfdrmEF — James Nalton (@JDNalton) April 16, 2021