(Video) James Milner running, tackling and pressing like a Mad Man – age 35 – v Real Madrid

James Milner’s energy and fitness levels are literally extraordinary.

We don’t think there’s another 35-year-old footballer on the planet who can play with the intensity he did for his hour against Real Madrid.

If there had been fans in Anfield, they would have been geed up by his brilliant pressing and crunching tackles. He would have set the tone, in fact.

In the video below, you’ll see some of the best stuff he did. It really is mightily impressive.

You can see why Jurgen Klopp picked him over Naby Keita and Thiago. He’s not as good technically, but he’s a better runner and a far more impressive leader on a night where the side needed them.

And the selection worked perfectly. We battered Real Madrid. We just couldn’t finish our chances. On another night, that could’ve quite feasibly been a 3-0 win and it wouldn’t have flattered us.