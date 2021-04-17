Fabrizio Romano drops big Konate update after confirming Liverpool ‘still working to reach an agreement’

Fabrizio Romano has issued an encouraging update with regard to Liverpool’s reportedly ongoing pursuit of RB Leipzig star Ibrahima Konate.

The journalist tweeted that the Reds would want to tie the Frenchman down on a five-year contract, though that the success of this endeavour would rely on the club coughing up the full release clause.

Liverpool are still working to reach an agreement with Ibrahima Konaté. He’s one of the ‘top targets’ in the list and #LFC will be offering a five-years contract. Not done or agreed, as of today. RB Leipzig will only sell Konaté if the full release clase will be paid. 🔴 #LFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 17, 2021

It’s still unclear what the official amount is exactly, with various sources claiming anything between the complete lack of a release clause to a lower figure than that reported.

Taking into account how our season spiralled as a direct result of injuries to key stars in Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, we’d expect to see at least one quality centre-half brought in to add reassurance ahead of the next campaign.

The Bundesliga defender certainly appears a likely option, given the ceaseless speculation from reliable sources around a potential Anfield switch – something we’d welcome, considering claims that the 21-year-old could have more potential than Dayot Upamecano.

Some things can almost seem too good to be true, however, with the No.6’s injury record presenting something of a concern to supporters.

That being said, having been so harshly struck by injuries this term, we highly doubt Jurgen Klopp would sanction a move for Konate if there wasn’t any faith in the defender being capable of filing out for us on a consistent basis.

