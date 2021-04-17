Gini Wijnaldum’s Liverpool future decided as contract impasse rages on – report

Gini Wijnaldum is set for an Anfield exit this summer with the club unwilling to meet the Dutchman’s wage demands, as reported by the Echo.

The No.5 is a highly sought-after figure for Ronald Koeman at Barcelona, for whom he is expected to switch to come the season end, once his current terms at Anfield expire.

“Barring a last-minute change of heart on either side of the deadlock, the Dutchman will leave Anfield on a free transfer this summer,” David Lynch wrote.

“The Echo understands that Liverpool have no intention of improving upon a contract offer that has effectively expired in the months since it received a lukewarm reception from Wijnaldum’s representatives.

“The player, meanwhile, does not appear to have changed his mind on whether the terms offered fairly reflect his value.”

The former Newcastle star has divided opinions in the fanbase – some question what exactly he brings to a side where his value is not obvious to the naked eye, others buy into the importance Jurgen Klopp ascribes to him.

At 30 years of age, of course, it’s difficult to gauge whether a bumper contract is the most ideal solution to the problem at hand.

The quality is there, for those willing to see it, but with Liverpool possessing a few midfielders heading into decline, a fresh face could hardly hurt matters.

Losing Wijnaldum is something we’ve no doubt Klopp would rather avoid, but it’s an eventuality that the German would have been faced with sooner or later.

Fortunately, the club’s judgement in transfers has served them extremely well thus far.

