James Pearce makes Balagizi declaration after starlet nets hat-trick in Liverpool U18s five-goal blitz

James Pearce has suggested that James Balagizi is destined for great things after the Liverpool youngster netted a hat-trick during the U18s impressive 5-1 victory over their Leicester counterparts.

Goals from both the 17-year-old and Max Woltman were enough to take the youngsters into the next round of the FA Youth Cup.

If Balagizi doesn’t make it at the highest level I’ll be amazed. He’s got the lot. https://t.co/qmZ771LvwZ — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 16, 2021

With the likes of Mateusz Musialowski and Billy Koumetio coming up through the ranks, there’s good cause to be excited about the future of the club.

When taking into account the current management at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp set to remain at the helm until at least 2024, we could very well see such highly-rated talents break into the first-team setup before the German calls time on his Anfield career.

We’ve been blessed with some remarkable Academy talents over the years – most recently, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has helped redefine the fullback role over the last three seasons.

We at the Empire of the Kop would love nothing more than for Balagizi to reach his potential at the club and so we’ll be tracking the youngster’s progress with great interest.

