Jurgen Klopp issues promising Joe Gomez injury update as defender makes ‘a big step’

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Joe Gomez has started running outside; an important step in the defender’s recovery.

The English centre-half has been out of action since suffering an injury on international duty, leaving the Reds with a difficult job to plug the gap left in his and the No.4’s absences.

Klopp on Gomez: "Joe is outside running now. A big step. All looks fine. No reaction in his knee. He's in a good way but it takes time." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 17, 2021

It’s far from being an indication that the former Charlton man will be available before the end of the season, let alone for the upcoming clash against Leeds United.

Nonetheless, it’s good news for the next season, at which point we expect to have both the 23-year-old and his defensive partner back in action.

While Nathaniel Phillips and Ozan Kabak have been solid deputies since the loan signing of the Turkey international in the winter window, the loss of Van Dijk has been keenly felt across the squad.

With our forward line (barring Mo Salah) misfiring to a certain extent, in comparison to seasons past, it’s clear that our potency up front has suffered without the pace of our first-choice centre-halves to facilitate Klopp’s preference for a high press.

As things stand, we just need to get to the end of the season with Champions League qualification achieved, in order to ensure that we can get the targets we need to challenge for the title again.

