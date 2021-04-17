Konate namedrops Salah & Mane after addressing Liverpool transfer rumour

Ibrahima Konate brought up Mo Salah and Sadio Mane as examples of players who obey the rules of Ramadan on matchdays, explaining his tendency to avoid fasting in such circumstances, as reported by BILD.

The Frenchman had responded to rumours linking him with an Anfield switch in the summer, to which he confirmed he had not been contacted by the Reds.

“I’ve already practiced it. I have been celebrating Ramadan for as long as I can remember,” the RB Leipzig star said (as translated by Google Translate).

“It’s not easy, but our cook Philipp helps me and Doudou [Amadou Haidara] with prepared meals. I try to go to bed around 11 p.m., get up around two or three at night to eat, and then go back to sleep.

“There are a lot of players, like Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane, who stick to the rules even on match days. That would probably not be a problem.

“I’m also chased across the pitch by the coach during training. Just because it’s Ramadan doesn’t make it any less demanding.

“But on match days I take a break from fasting so that I can give 100 percent for the team.”

Though the centre-half did expressly deny reports linking him with discussions with Liverpool vis a vis a potential move, it’s interesting to note his use of two Reds as examples.

This may be clutching at straws as far as a solid transfer link goes, but it’s still early days ahead of the summer window and it’s entirely possible that we’re still weighing up our potential options before committing to a particular line of action.

A new centre-half must remain a priority for us, though with Ozan Kabak performing well on loan, it may give Jurgen Klopp much to think about ahead of the season end.

