Liverpool starlet set to be in high demand in the summer after impressing on loan – The Athletic

Liverpool youngster Sepp van den Berg is attracting a great deal of interest from Championship clubs, with a view to another loan deal in the next season, as reported by The Athletic.

The Dutchman has impressed since going on loan at Preston North End, despite being moved to the right-back role.

“It was Van den Berg’s fourth and most recent first-time appearance that saw his stock really rise,” Caoimhe O’Neill wrote.

“He looked increasingly commanding in a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town in an FA Cup replay early in 2020.

“The club think playing at right-back could potentially provide Van den Berg with a similar route to first-team minutes in the future. Joe Gomez’s early stints at full-back are referred to as a prime example.”

READ MORE: Liverpool tipped to move for Jota-esque signing with comparable stats – report

Having fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool, we couldn’t be happier to see the former PEC Zwolle finding his feet on loan in the Championship.

At the age of 19, the future still remains very bright for the centre-half, who could very well work his way back into Jurgen Klopp’s plans should he sufficiently impress on another loan move next term.

The club is expected to bring in another defender in the upcoming window, though there’s no reason that Van den Berg couldn’t be a part of the first-team setup in the long-term as his confidence continues to grow.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox