Liverpool tipped to move for Jota-esque signing with comparable stats – report

Liverpool could move for Raphinha this summer, with parallels being drawn between the Leeds United star and Diogo Jota, as reported by the Echo.

The article in question drew attention to the Brazilian’s stats – from averages in shooting to the number of pressures conducted – which are comparable to the Reds’ summer signing.

“Jota’s seven Premier League goals last season is the same amount that Raphinha currently has, and the shots per 90 averages posted by the pair are virtually identical, with the former taking 2.7 compared to the latter’s 2.6,” Josh Williams wrote.

“The Portuguese hit the target with exactly 1.02 attempts per 90 last season, converting 10% of his efforts; Raphinha’s averages this season – coincidentally – are 1.02 shots on target per 90, and he’s also converted 10% of his shots.

“He’s averaging roughly twice as many key passes per 90 as Jota did in his last year at Wolves – with a key pass defined as one that leads directly to a shot – although he does benefit from taking set-pieces at Elland Road.

“Jota, by contrast, showcased a greater desire to carry and dribble with the ball at his feet while at Wolves, and the numbers also indicate that he was keener on the defensive side of the game when it comes to pressing opponents, with 22.5 pressures per 90 compared to Raphinha’s 15.2.

“Per Statsbomb’s shot-creating actions metric – which covers the two offensive actions directly leading to a shot, such as passes, dribbles and drawing fouls – Raphinha is averaging 4.4 per 90 this season, whereas Jota averaged 3.6 per 90 last season.”

READ MORE: James Pearce makes Balagizi declaration after starlet nets hat-trick in Liverpool U18s five-goal blitz

With a forward reportedly being a priority for Jurgen Klopp in the upcoming transfer window, we’d expect the German to be after a more ‘low-key’ signing than the likes of Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe.

The club has proven it is capable of surprising with big-money moves arranged for the Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk after the positions were identified as being in desperate need of quality.

We’d be hugely surprised to see £100m plus transfers sanctioned under the current financial climate, however.

As such, the potential signing of Raphinha, a Premier League proven talent, who would be considerably cheaper, makes far more sense.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox