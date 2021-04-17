On-loan Liverpool star who impressed in Champions League advised to leave Reds

Zoran Filipovic has advised on-loan Liverpool star Marko Grujic to remain at Porto, if possible, beyond the current season, as reported by Record (via Sport Witness).

The Serbian has recently found himself in the starting lineup for the Dragons, impressing in the club’s last few Champions League fixtures.

“I’ve been following his season. He’s a player with great talent,” the former coach said.

“He’s evolved a lot since leaving Serbia. He’s adapting to big clubs.

“I think he has a great future ahead of him. He can evolve a lot because he has quality for that. I think he’ll improve a lot.

“I think it’d be better for Marko to stay at FC Porto. I think the bad thing about Serbian players has been the fact that they leave their country very early to play in very big clubs, where it’s very difficult to play because of the competition.

“He is an example of that. He went to Liverpool, but he didn’t have the opportunity to play. A young man needs to play, show his quality, evolve. Now at Porto he’s already able to show his quality.”

The 25-year-old midfielder has spent much of his Liverpool career away on loan, having struggled to break into the first-team at Anfield since first making the switch from Red Star Belgrade in 2016.

Five years on, it’s not a move that’s really worked out for player and club, which suggests that Grujic could very well be moved on in the summer, as we look to recoup funds for a likely busy transfer window.

At his age, there’s the possibility (albeit, a small one) that the No.16 could force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans, particularly following his recent Champions League performances.

It’s a tough ask, given the competition for midfield places at Liverpool, but it’s an avenue the German may consider with Gini Wijnaldum likely to leave come the season end.

