(Video) ‘I was really proud’ – Gerrard praises Arsenal actions against racism in tie with Slavia Prague

When questioned about Arsenal’s 4-0 victory over Slavia Prague in the Europa League and, in particular, their pre-game actions, Steven Gerrard was full of praise for the Gunners.

Alexandre Lacazette attracted applause after taking the knee prior to the whistle, staring down the opposition players in response to racial abuse suffered by Rangers star Glen Kamara from Ondrej Kudela.

The Czech side’s player was only handed a 10-match ban for the incident in question – a laughable decision from UEFA, particularly when considering that the club continue to reject allegations of racism thrown their way.

Regardless, we were certainly as delighted as our former captain to observe Lacazette’s message of defiance pre-game and Arsenal’s subsequent dismantling of Slavia Prague.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Football Daily:

🗣"I loved everything about the game." Rangers boss Steven Gerrard praised Arsenal's action before their Europa League game against Slavia Prague pic.twitter.com/FowEdDxdJa — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 16, 2021