'Disgrace' 'Definition of greed' – Liverpool fans react to European Super League news

‘Disgrace’ ‘Definition of greed’ – Liverpool fans react to European Super League news

The news of Liverpool’s inclusion among the five ‘top six’ clubs in England supporting plans for a breakaway European Super League has left much of the fanbase in a state of shock.

Many supporters took to the Twittersphere with the verbal equivalent of pitchforks and torches to lambast the club’s involvement.

According to a recent report from The Times, the new competition would theoretically come into play for the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool crashed out of the Champions League after failing to make up the deficit sustained in Madrid.

Though, should UEFA hold to their threats, there’s a strong likelihood that Liverpool, among other involved parties, could be banned from future Champions League campaigns.

Part of the reason why fans are so enamoured with Europe’s current top-tier competition is very much to do with that 11-letter word: ‘competition’.

If we were to do away with the current format and allow elite sides to battle it out on a weekly basis without having to effectively earn the right to face club football’s best, let alone qualify to do so, the whole basis of what makes European matchups great crumbles.

The formation of a European Super League, as far as we’re concerned, would effectively involve shoving ‘competition’ under the rug, drowning it in napalm, and setting the whole thing alight in a great fiery blitz to commemorate the death of the sport.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

