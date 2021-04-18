‘Disgrace’ ‘Definition of greed’ – Liverpool fans react to European Super League news

The news of Liverpool’s inclusion among the five ‘top six’ clubs in England supporting plans for a breakaway European Super League has left much of the fanbase in a state of shock.

Many supporters took to the Twittersphere with the verbal equivalent of pitchforks and torches to lambast the club’s involvement.

According to a recent report from The Times, the new competition would theoretically come into play for the 2023/24 season.

Though, should UEFA hold to their threats, there’s a strong likelihood that Liverpool, among other involved parties, could be banned from future Champions League campaigns.

Part of the reason why fans are so enamoured with Europe’s current top-tier competition is very much to do with that 11-letter word: ‘competition’.

If we were to do away with the current format and allow elite sides to battle it out on a weekly basis without having to effectively earn the right to face club football’s best, let alone qualify to do so, the whole basis of what makes European matchups great crumbles.

The formation of a European Super League, as far as we’re concerned, would effectively involve shoving ‘competition’ under the rug, drowning it in napalm, and setting the whole thing alight in a great fiery blitz to commemorate the death of the sport.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Disgrace – don’t want our club to have any part of it – FSG can’t wait eyeing dollar signs – the same ‘super sides’ playing each other continuously won’t work – look at the group stages of CL …familiarity breeds contempt end of…. — Boycey (@boycey909) April 18, 2021

Never met, or heard of, a single fan of any club in favour of it.

More to the point, I've never met, or heard of, a single fan of any club that has been ASKED if they are in favour of it. — David (@davidjriley57) April 18, 2021

Maybe playing the likes of Juventus, Barcelona and all the other big guns week in week out would be better than the Burnleys and Stokes and all the other dross that just want to sit deep and defend and bore us to tears. I’d be in favour of that. — Stevie.o (@stevieooooooooo) April 18, 2021

this idea for a European Super league was always going to be inevitable once the number of of US/Oil rich owners who have no allegiances to European Football increased. Can't see how a ban on these teams from domestic competition would hold up in courts. — graham mortell (@MortellGraham) April 18, 2021

I f this doesnt change anyone's view on FSG motives nothing will. Absolute definition of greed and goes everything the club represents. — nick flavin* (@nickflavin) April 18, 2021