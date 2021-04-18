European Super League threat ‘leverage’ to secure new Champions League terms, says The Athletic editor

Plans to form a European Super League are merely an attempt to gain leverage against UEFA, according to The Athletic’s editor-in-chief, Alex Kay-Jelski.

The claim follows reports of plans supported by members of the Premier League’s ‘top six’ to bring about a breakaway league filled with Europe’s elite clubs.

– Put out a story to put pressure on UEFA

– Get everyone in a massive, angry flap

– Take the insults because there’s huge money at stake

– Come to a new CL agreement and put the super league back in the cupboard again till leverage is needed next time.

– Repeat#SuperLeague — Alex Kay-Jelski (@AlexKayJelski) April 18, 2021

Having ourselves burst into a frothing rage over the prospect of Liverpool being a part of the proposals, it’s a view that does make a certain amount of sense.

READ MORE: ‘Give the title to Burnley’ – Gary Neville calls for clubs involved in super league talks to be relegated and stripped of titles

On the other hand, we’d be foolish to not ask the big what if: what if the proposed plans aren’t simply a well-disguised (or poorly, depending on your point of view) manoeuvre designed to force UEFA into submission?

However we feel about the legitimacy of the threat facing football – make no mistake: it’s a considerable one – our response cannot change.

It must continue to be universally critiqued and damned; the promise of riches beyond measure must be poorly balanced against the potential loss of something that football, in whatever form, cannot survive without – the fans.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox