Jurgen Klopp makes Ozan Kabak decision ahead of possible permanent deal

Jurgen Klopp has heavily hinted Ozan Kabak’s Liverpool run-in will continue – at least until the end of the season.

The Turkey international has formed a solid partnership with Nat Phillips since arriving at Anfield in January, but his current deal is a loan which runs out in two months.

It’s up in the air whether or not Klopp will opt to bring Kabak in on a permanent basis, but his comments ahead of the Premier League clash with Leeds United this week are interesting.

“It’s how we always said,” said the Reds boss – via the Echo. “Things have to develop, players have to get used to each other.

“There was never a question about the quality but then they have to bring it together and then it works, especially in defending.

“Ozan and Nat do really well. Hopefully it can stay like this, so they can play a lot of games. They have started seven games together, that is good. I’m really happy for them.

“Ozan came in at 20 from Germany, was a big prospect but wasn’t lucky with the last two teams he played for, one went down and the other will probably go down, but nobody really doubted his quality.

“Then coming here and making this big step and winning more games than before, it’s really good for him that he can show that. We were convinced, but in the end you never know, and he really proved that point.”

To us, it sounds like Klopp will continue to press on with Kabak and Phillips as his first-choice defensive partnership until the end of the season.

Further to that, the boss has seemingly hinted at making the Turk’s Anfield stay a permanent one, with him saying the 21-year-old has ‘proved’ himself since January – but that’s just our take on the boss’ comments.