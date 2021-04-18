Liverpool in line for major financial boost, but they’d have to sell their souls – opinion

Liverpool are reportedly one of several European clubs planning to leave the Champions League to start a breakaway ‘Super League’, which also throws doubt over the Reds’ Premier League future.

The Times claim the Merseyside outfit are one of a dozen European giants putting together plans to launch a new competition by 2023, and will be handed a whopping £305million as a key founding member.

As reported by ESPN, the proposed framework involves a total of 20 teams, with 15 permanent members who cannot be relegated and will include six Premier League sides, three from La Liga, three from Serie A, two from the Bundesliga and one from Ligue 1.

Hopefully – and the following is entirely speculation on our part – this is all just a scare-tactic by the elite clubs to kick governing bodies of football into gear, as the thought of a new breakaway tournament leaves a sour taste in the mouth.

The alternative means Liverpool will likely see a significant financial boost, as will all other members, but they’d have to sell their souls first to get on that pedestal.

What makes football so appealing is that anyone can reach the very top of the game, but this new ‘Super League’ proposes a level which will be unattainable to 99% of clubs.