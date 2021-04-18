Liverpool one of many elite clubs planning to join breakaway league – report

Liverpool are reportedly one of several clubs planning to leave the UEFA Champions League behind to start a breakaway ‘Super League’.

That’s according to the Times, who state the Reds are one of a dozen European giants putting together plans to launch a new competition in time for the start of the 2023/24 season.

Other clubs include fellow Premier League outfits Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs, as well as the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan.

As reported by ESPN, the proposed framework involves a total of 20 teams, with 15 permanent members who cannot be relegated and will include six Premier League sides, three from La Liga, three from Serie A, two from the Bundesliga and one from Ligue 1.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, via GFFN, state the European clubs involved could be excluded from future iterations of the Champions League as punishment.

If true, it’s an interesting tactic by UEFA to threaten the clubs reportedly conspiring to leave their biggest tournament by in-turn threatening to kick them out.

Hopefully – and the following is entirely speculation on our part – this is all just a scare-tactic by the elite to kick football’s governing bodies into shape, as the thought of a new breakaway tournament leaves a sour taste in the mouth.