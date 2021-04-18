Liverpool predicted XI v. Leeds: Jurgen Klopp has two huge decisions to make

Liverpool are up against Leeds United this week in the Premier League and will be hungry for three points.

After failing to overturn the 3-1 deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League, the domestic table has become the sole priority for Jurgen Klopp and co.

With next season’s European qualification on the line, Liverpool need to treat the league’s final seven fixtures like seven cup finals.

After recent results, a win for the Reds against Leeds would take the reigning champions to fourth-place on goal difference.

But Klopp will be weary of the West Yorkshire outfit, who gave his side a run for their money in the reverse fixture at Anfield.

Here is how we see the boss lining up…

In goal will be Alisson, and the Brazilian will have a back four of Nat Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Midfield is where Klopp will have to make his first big decision – but we think the trio will be Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum and Thiago, with both Naby Keita and James Milner on the bench.

Up top should be Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino after Diogo Jota’s underwhelming cameo against Real Madrid – but do expect the Portugal star to come off the bench as that’s when he’s most effective.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Phillips, Kabak, Trent, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Firmino