Liverpool’s John W. Henry set to have special role in proposed Super League – report

Liverpool are reportedly one of 12 European teams planning to leave the current set-up of football behind to start a breakaway ‘super league’.

As initially reported by the Times, elite clubs like the Reds, Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid are putting together plans to launch a new competition in time for the start of the 2023/24 season.

In this new ‘super league’, Liverpool owner John W. Henry would be named one of several vice-chairmen, alongside Joel Glazer and Stan Kroenke, with Florentino Perez acting as the chair.

If true, the proposed breakaway tournament would leave a bitter taste in the mouth as it’d reset football into a sport which is closer to pay-to-win than kicking a bag of wind around a pitch.

Hopefully – and the following is entirely speculation on our part – this is all just a scare-tactic by the elite clubs to kick governing bodies into shape.

In what appears to be a swift response, Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, via GFFN, state the European clubs involved could be excluded from future iterations of the Champions League as punishment.